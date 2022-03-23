Catholic World News

Maronite Patriarch stresses Lebanon’s neutrality

March 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Maronite Catholic Patriarch Bechara Rai said that Lebanon must maintain its neutrality in order to “regain its position” in the Middle East.



The Lebanese prelate, who has frequently spoken about his country’s need to guard its independence, made his statement in meeting with Ahmad Aboul Gheit, the secretary-general of the Arab League.

