Leading Italian prelate: Europe’s demographic situation is grim

March 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti of Perugia-Città della Pieve, delivered a wide-ranging address to fellow bishops on March 22.



The prelate spoke of Europe’s Covid deaths and declining birth rate, denounced the war in Ukraine as a “useless massacre,” and announced that Italy’s bishops will take part in the March 25 act of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

