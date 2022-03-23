Catholic World News

Syria and Ukraine are united in sorrow and suffering: papal letter

March 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Let us embrace [Ukrainians] in prayer and affection, trusting that a just and lasting peace may quickly be achieved so that the work of the agencies be carried out in that beloved nation, even as is the case today in Syria,” Pope Francis wrote in a letter to participants in a conference in Damascus organized by the Congregation for the Eastern Churches (now the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches).

