Cardinal Parolin: The war in Ukraine is a ‘massacre,’ but with good will, peace is possible

March 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On March 22, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, traveled to Passoscuro, a small town outside of Rome, to inaugurate a new palliative care center associated with Bambino Gesù Hospital, which operates under the Holy See’s jurisdiction. He made his remarks on the war in Ukraine as he spoke with reporters.

