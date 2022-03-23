Catholic World News

Francis calls invasion of Ukraine ‘perverse abuse of power’

March 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope made his remarks in a recent message to participants in the 3rd European Catholic Social Days, which took place in Bratislava, Slovakia.

