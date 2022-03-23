Catholic World News
‘Music can give hope, even amid difficult times of war,’ Pope tells children’s choir
March 23, 2022
Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis recently received members of the Little Choir of Antoniano, a children’s chorus in Bologna, Italy.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
