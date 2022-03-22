Catholic World News

Brooklyn auxiliary bishop is target of Vos Estis investigation

March 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Raymond Chappetto, the retired vicar general of the Brooklyn diocese, is being investigated by the Vatican on charges that he put young people at risk, by failing to inform a pastor that a newly appointed priest should be restricted from contact with young women.



Bishop Chappetto retired earlier this month; he had already passed the retirement age of 75. The Vatican investigation, conducted under the terms of Vos Estis, could also raise questions about Brooklyn Bishop Robert Brennan, who made Bishop Chappetto the vicar general of the diocese even after complaints against him had been received.

