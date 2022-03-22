Catholic World News

Russia’s Catholic bishops urge parishes to take part in March 25 consecration

March 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Days after the Vatican announcement of the March 25 papal consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Russia’s Catholic bishops appealed to the faithful “and all those who believe in God’s mercy to join in the universal prayer for the gift of peace in Ukraine, Russia and the whole world, to be accompanied by fasting and works of charity during the Lenten period.”



According to the report, announcements related to the Marian consecration are being spread on parish websites, “one of the few means of communication not affected by the restrictions of recent days”—a reference to the recent crackdown on speech and press freedom.

