Holy Week, Easter ceremonies open again at Vatican

March 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s schedule includes, for the first time since 2019, the Way of the Cross at the Coliseum on Good Friday evening.



The liturgical ceremonies for Holy Week and Easter had been severely curtailed in the past two years because of the Covid lockdown. This year the ceremonies will be open to the public, although masks are still required.



Pope Francis will conduct the major celebrations of Holy Week and the Easter Triduum in St. Peter’s basilica or (for the Easter morning Mass) St. Peter’s Square. In the past, Popes have celebrated the Chrism Mass in the basilica of St. John Lateran, since it is the cathedral church of the Rome diocese.

