Cardinal Pell sees no profit from Vatican-China accord

March 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with Damian Thompson of the Spectator, Cardinal George Pell says that “I don’t think we’ve gained anything” by the Vatican’s secret agreement with China.



The Australian cardinal acknowledged that the goal of the agreement was “to try to get a bit of space for the Catholics” in China, but questioned whether any favorable developments could be seen. He also remarked that the secrecy of the agreement is “quite irregular.”



On another topic, Cardinal Pell said that the latest Vatican restrictions on the traditional Latin Mass were “a most unfortunate decision.” He suggested that the restrictions might soon be reconsidered.

