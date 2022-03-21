Catholic World News

Vatican issues letter to all priests on the ‘synodal journey’

March 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Mario Grech, Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops, and Archbishop Lazzaro You Heung-sik, Prefect of the Congregation for the Clergy, have issued a joint letter to all priests. “It is well known that today’s world is in urgent need of fraternity,” the prelates said in their March 19 letter. “Without realizing it, the world yearns to meet Jesus. But how do we make this encounter happen? We need to listen to the Spirit together with the whole People of God, so as to renew our faith and find new ways and languages to share the Gospel with our brothers and sisters.”



“The synodal process that Pope Francis proposes to us has precisely this objective: to set out, together, in mutual listening, ins haring ideas and projects, to show the true face of the Church: a hospitable ‘house’, with open doors, inhabited by the Lord and animated by fraternal relationships.”

