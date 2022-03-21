Catholic World News

Non-stop bombing, exploding buildings: priest describes Mariupol attacks

March 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “No images, pictures or videos can ever reproduce what it’s like to be caught up in this war, but our Church will always be with people, showing the face of Christ,” said Pauline Father Pavlo Tomaszewski.

