Scouts reach deal with Catholic committee in BSA bankruptcy

March 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Under the settlement, virtually every Roman Catholic entity nationwide, including parishes, schools, dioceses and archdioceses, that was involved with Scouting would be considered a ‘participating chartered organization’ in the bankruptcy,” the Associated Press explained. “That would release them from liability for all Scouting-related child sex abuse claims against them from 1976 to the present, and for all pre-1976 claims subject to coverage by insurance companies that have reached their own settlements in the BSA bankruptcy.”

