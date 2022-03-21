Catholic World News

The Eucharist is our strength, Ukrainian Catholic leader tells faithful

March 21, 2022

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, said on March 20 that “without Communion of the Body and Blood of our Savior we cannot live, we cannot survive in the circumstances of war.”



“It is precisely the Mystery of the Eucharist that gives us the strength of life to overcome death,” he added, as he lamented the destruction of some “44 churches and religious buildings” ... It is strange that the majority of these churches belong today to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!