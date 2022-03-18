Catholic World News

Beatification process begins for the young Akash Bashir

March 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Akash Bashir, 20, “heroically gave his life in 2015 to stop a suicide bomber from entering a church,” AsiaNews reported. “He is the first Pakistani lay person to be officially recognized as a ‘Servant of God.’”

