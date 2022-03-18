Catholic World News

Archbishop Gänswein defends retired Pope, criticizes Munich abuse report

March 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “His resolute action has driven the investigation in the Catholic Church forward in a way that has set lasting standards,” Benedict XVI’s private secretary said in an interview with Die Zeit, a newspaper based in Hamburg.



“The extent of the abuse quagmire becomes clearer with every study,” Archbishop Gänswein added. “It will take more than one person, even if he is Pope, to drain this swamp.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

