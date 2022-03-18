Catholic World News
Archbishop Gänswein defends retired Pope, criticizes Munich abuse report
March 18, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: “His resolute action has driven the investigation in the Catholic Church forward in a way that has set lasting standards,” Benedict XVI’s private secretary said in an interview with Die Zeit, a newspaper based in Hamburg.
“The extent of the abuse quagmire becomes clearer with every study,” Archbishop Gänswein added. “It will take more than one person, even if he is Pope, to drain this swamp.”
