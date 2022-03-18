Catholic World News

‘Not a cent’: Becciu tells Vatican judges he is not a crook

March 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Angelo Becciu, who once oversaw the internal affairs of the Roman Curia as Substitute (Sostituto) of the Secretariat of State, testified on March 17 in the Vatican’s financial trial.



Describing himself as a victim of “an unprecedented massacre of the media,” he called the accusations against him “grotesque” and denied that a $140,000 donation to a Sardinian diocese benefited his brother.

