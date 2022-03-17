Catholic World News

Send weapons to Ukraine, Archbishop Gudziak pleads

March 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “What good is it if you feed the stomachs of these children, these women, these people in cities, if their brains are going to be blown out, if their apartment buildings are going to be rendered into rubble?”, Archbishop Borys Gudziak, the Ukrainian Catholic Archbishop of Philadelphia, said at a press conference. “There needs to be massive defensive and massive humanitarian aid.”

