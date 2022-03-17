Catholic World News

Pope recites special prayer for end to war in Ukraine

March 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis recited the prayer following his March 16 general audience.



The Pope prayed, “Forgive us for war, O Lord. Lord Jesus Christ, Son of God, have mercy on us sinners! Lord Jesus, born in the shadows of bombs falling on Kyiv, have mercy on us! Lord Jesus, who died in a mother’s arms in a bunker in Kharkiv, have mercy on us! ...”

