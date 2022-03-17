Catholic World News

Sant’Egidio offers to broker peace negotiations in Senegal

March 17, 2022

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Andrea Riccardi founded the Community of Sant’Egidio in 1968; the Vatican recognized it as an international lay association in 1986. It has been involved in international conflict resolution for over three decades.



Senegal, a West African nation of 16 million (map), is 91% Muslim, 5% Christian, and 3% ethnic religionist. The nation’s government has begun military operations against secessionists.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!