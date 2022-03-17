Catholic World News

Cross vandalized in Mumbai

March 17, 2022

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Christians in Mumbai, India’s largest city, “are subjected to constant harassment because their places of worship are regularly targeted and subjected to vandalism,” said Nicholas Almeida, a Catholic lay activist quoted by Fides, the news agency of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples.



The United Christian Forum, an Indian ecumenical group, reported 53 incidents of anti-Christian violence in India during the first 45 days of 2022.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!