‘Unprecedented threat to world peace’: USCCB decries Russian aggression, calls for prayer

March 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “In union with the Holy See, we call for the immediate cessation of Russia’s armed aggression and unprovoked war on Ukraine that has already exacted a staggering toll —thousands dead and an exodus of three million refugees —with no end in sight,” the Administrative Committee of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops said in a March 16 statement.



“We are witnessing an unprecedented threat to world peace,” the bishops continued. “This possibility of global warfare is compounded by the unthinkable consequences that would result from the potential use of nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction.”



“We call on Catholics of the United States and all people of good will to pray for an end to this war in Ukraine and for peace based on justice and respect for international law,” they added.

