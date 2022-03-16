Catholic World News

Prelate says Pope blocked from talking to Putin

March 16, 2022

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Borys Gudziak, the Ukrainian Catholic Archbishop of Philadelphia, says that Pope Francis has been stymied in his efforts to speak with Russian President Putin.



The archbishop said that he had been informed the Pope sought the intercession of Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, but received no answer. “But I think that will change,” Archbishop Gudziak said, adding that he hopes the Russian Orthodox hierarchy—which to date has been careful not to criticize the Russian invasion in Urkaine—will “open up and hear the Gospel.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!