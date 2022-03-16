Catholic World News

Pew survey: 16% of Black Catholics in America are converts

March 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A Pew Research Center survey has found that “most Black Catholic churchgoers are racial minorities in their congregations” and that 16% are converts to the Catholic faith. However, only 54% “who were raised Catholic still identify as Catholic.”

