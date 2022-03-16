Catholic World News

Pope opens Vatican judicial year

March 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In his March 12 address to the Tribunal of the Vatican City State, Pope Francis said that Church finances must be “exemplary, irreproachable.”

