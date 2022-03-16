Catholic World News

Resist the war plans of secular leaders, Greek Orthodox Primate urges Moscow Patriarch

March 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Ieronymos II of Athens, Archbishop of Athens and All Greece, urged the head of the Russian Orthodox Church to speak out against the invasion of Ukraine.



“The continuous attacks and the successive waves of bombing, by decision and order of the Russian leadership, make the Ukrainian land a place of suffering, sorrow, and ruins,” said Archbishop Ieronymos. “Unfortunately, not only the people are being persecuted, but also vital infrastructure, historic buildings, cultural monuments and even sacred temples, such as the Orthodox cathedral of Kharkiv.”

