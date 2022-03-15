Catholic World News

Cardinal Pell: Vatican must rebuke dissident European bishops

March 15, 2022

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal George Pell has called upon the Vatican to issue a public correction to leading European prelates because of their “wholesale and explicit rejection” of Church teaching on sexuality.



The Australian cardinal referred to Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich of Luxembourg, and to Bishop Georg Bätzing, the president of the German bishops’ conference. Both have recently made public statements calling for change in the Church’s teaching regarding homosexuality.



“This must not become a normal and tolerated situation,” Cardinal Pell said. He urged the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith to address the problem, saying that “Catholic unity around Christ and his teaching requires unity on the major elements in the hierarchy of truths.”





The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!