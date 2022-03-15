Catholic World News

Malaysia: 1st Christian chapel dedicated in a national hospital

March 15, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Islam is the official religion of the Southeast Asian nation (map). 56% of its 33.5 million people are Muslim, 9% are Christian, 6% are Hindu, and 5% are Buddhist, with 19% adhering to Chinese folk religions and 3% to ethnic religions.

