Pope Francis pays tribute to ethical, sustainable small businesses

March 15, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On March 14, Pope Francis received members of the Associazione Anima per il sociale nei valori d’impresa [Social Soul in Business Values Association]. During his address, the Pontiff discussed the common good and care of the soul.



“Many, understandably, might say: but what can we small enterprises do, faced with the gigantic Goliath of financial and technocratic power?”, Pope Francis said. “I think—and I hope—that the construction of a new economy that respects human dignity and that of the environment, can and must start from the grass roots ... Throughout the world there are many experiences of ethical and sustainable businesses that are paving the way. “

