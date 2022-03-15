Catholic World News

Latvian foreign minister, Pope discuss Ukraine

March 15, 2022

» Continue to this story on Public Broadcasting of Latvia

CWN Editor's Note: The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, Edgars Rinkevics, met with the Pope Francis at the Vatican on March 14.



Rinkevics “expressed thanks to the Roman Catholic Church and the Pope for their strong and principled support expressed to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people,” according to the foreign ministry. “Pope Francis recalled with warmth his visit to Latvia in 2018, and he commended the fact that society in Latvia can live in interdenominational peace and harmony.”



“Cordial and inspiring meeting with @Pontifex, we discussed Ukraine, humanitarian assistance and help to refugees,” Rinkevics tweeted. “I told about outpouring support offered by Latvians. The war must end.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!