Catholic World News

Moscow Patriarch gives Marian icon to Russian National Guard director

March 15, 2022

» Continue to this story on Orthodox Times

CWN Editor's Note: On March 13, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, presented a Marian icon to Viktor Zolotov, director of the National Guard of Russia.



“We believe this image will protect the Russian army and bring our victory faster,” said Zolotov, who added that “not everything is going as fast as we would like.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!