Catholic World News

Cardinal Marx encourages homosexual groups in Germany

March 14, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: “I desire an inclusive Church,” Cardinal Reinhard Marx said in his homily, as he celebrated Mass for a congregation celebrating “20 years of queer worship and pastoral care.”



The cardinal, who serves on Council of Cardinals advising the Pope, said that the Church needs a “dynamic of openness.” He said that this would be a goal of the German bishops in their Synodal Path.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!