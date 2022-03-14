Catholic World News

Mexican diocese bars pro-abortion lawmakers from Communion

March 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: After the Sinaloa state legislature approved a bill to allow legal abortion during the first 13 weeks of pregnancy, the Diocese of Culiacan said that lawmakers who had supported the bill will not be allowed to receive Communion.



A spokesman for the diocese explained that the disciplinary measure was taken in “recoognition of the objectively unworthy state of a person to receive the Body of Christ.”

