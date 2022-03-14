Catholic World News

Slovakian prime minister meets with Pontiff to discuss Ukraine war

March 14, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on March 14 with Slovakia’s prime minister, Eduard Heger. The Vatican announced after the meeting that the discussion had included an “in-depth” appraisal of the war in Ukraine and its implications “on the regional and international level.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!