Catholic World News

Let the light of God surprise and reawaken our hearts, Pope tells pilgrims

March 14, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: During his March 13 Sunday Angelus address, Pope Francis reflected on Luke 9:28-36, the Gospel reading of the day.



“Let’s give the Lord the chance to surprise us and to reawaken our hearts,” he said. “We can do this, for instance, by opening the Gospel and letting ourselves marvel at the Word of God, because the Scripture enlightens our steps and enflames the heart. Or we can look at the crucified Jesus and wonder at the boundless love of God, who never tires of us and has the power to transfigure our days, to give them a new meaning, a new, unexpected light.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!