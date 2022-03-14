Catholic World News

US bishops cheered by one migration ruling, dismayed by another

March 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Crux interviewed the chairman and chairmen-elect of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration. They expressed “cautious optimism” about one court decision that limits the expulsion of migrant families facing persecution or torture, and condemned another court decision on the deportation of children.

