Report: Russian bombing damages historic Orthodox monastery

Catholic World News

March 14, 2022

» Continue to this story on Newsweek

CWN Editor's Note: The monastery, Sviatohirsk Lavra, is part of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate).

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!