Report: Russian bombing damages historic Orthodox monastery
March 14, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: The monastery, Sviatohirsk Lavra, is part of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
