Report: Russian bombing damages historic Orthodox monastery

March 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The monastery, Sviatohirsk Lavra, is part of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

