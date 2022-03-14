Catholic World News

AME Church halts retiree payouts amid probe into missing funds

March 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The African Methodist Episcopal Church, one of the nation’s largest Protestant denominations, has over 2.5 million members. According to the report, up to $91 million has been lost from its retirement fund, and “federal law enforcement and an outside law firm are investigating ‘a possible financial crime.’”

