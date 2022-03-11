Catholic World News

Report: Russia’s Catholic bishops barred publication of Pope’s Angelus address

March 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Describing the current situation in Russia as “very like the atheist Soviet Union,” a lay Catholic professor in Russia said that the nation’s Catholic bishops barred publication of the Pope’s March 6 Angelus address, during which he condemned aggression against Ukraine.



The bishops reportedly did so because they feared “harm, damage, and persecution” under a new Russian censorship law, under which those who describe the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a “war” or “invasion” face 15 years in prison.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

