Ethiopian bishops reiterate call for peace in their country

March 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Ethiopia renews its appeal to all parties involved in the conflict in our country to drop their guns and start a genuine dialogue for the interest of the people,” the bishops said of the brutal the Tigray War, which began in 2020. “The bishops also assure their prayers, their commitment to helping in all possible ways, together with all the stakeholders, to see peace is attained and reconciliation is reached.”

