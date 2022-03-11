Catholic World News

Sunday Mass obligation in Ireland to resume on Easter Sunday

March 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of Ireland have concluded their annual spring meeting at St. Patrick’s College, Maynooth.



The prelates discussed the synod, new lay ministries, and the war in Ukraine, affirming that “we want to stand in prayerful and practical solidarity with the Ukrainian community here in Ireland and also to acknowledge the many Russians in our midst who bear no responsibility for this tragic situation.



The bishops added that “in the coming days and weeks parishes will continue to gradually lift the restrictions and mitigations which were introduced during the pandemic.” The obligation to attend Mass on Sundays will be restored on Easter Sunday; “as always, those whose health is vulnerable or who are unwell will not be under any obligation to attend Mass.”

