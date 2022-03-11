Catholic World News

Indonesian government invites Pope, Grand Imam to visit nation

March 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Southeast Asian nation of 275 million (map), the world’s fourth most populous, has more Muslims than any other country. The nation is 80% Muslim and 12% Christian.



Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar signed the Document on Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi in 2019. Some Sunni Muslims regard the Grand Imam as the highest Muslim authority.

