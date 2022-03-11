Catholic World News

‘It’s a genocide,’ Latin-rite Ukrainian bishop tells Vatican cardinal

March 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Michael Czerny, acting prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, is one of two papal envoys sent to Ukraine. After meeting with refugees in Hungary, he entered Ukraine and met with displaced persons and Catholic leaders.



“It’s a genocide,” said Bishop Mykola Luchok, OP, auxiliary bishop of the Latin-rite Diocese of Mukachevo, which is located in Zakarpattia Oblast (map). “For our people it is a Via Crucis, and many are ready to go to Golgotha. Ukrainians are not running away; they are not giving up; we want to defend the values of freedom, truth, human dignity.”

