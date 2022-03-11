Catholic World News

Major Archbishop: Ukrainian Christian unity is being forged in war

March 11, 2022

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, urged members of his Eastern-rite church to “treat the representatives of other churches and religious organizations with an open heart.”



“In the circumstances of such a disaster, the unity of the Ukrainian church is being forged, unity in the service of its suffering people,” he said on March 9. “We must do everything today so that the world might hear the voice of the Churches, the cries of Ukraine, to see the rivers of blood and the sea of ​​tears that are now poured out on the lands of Ukraine.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!