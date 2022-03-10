Catholic World News

Nordic bishops warn against German ‘impoverishment’ of Catholic faith

March 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of the Nordic country have issued an open letter to the German episcopal conference, warning that the German bishops’ “Synodal Path” leads to an “impoverishment of the content of our faith.”



The bishops of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden said that reports from the Synodal Path “fill us with worry.” Reacting to the German calls for female priests, an end to priestly celibacy, and approval of same-sex marriage, the Nordic bishops warned that the German Church appeared to be surrendering to the spirit of the age.



True reforms in Catholic history have always been based on the authentic traditional teachings of the Church, the Nordic bishops said.



The bishops’ letter was addressed to Bishop Georg Bätzing, the president of the German bishops’ conference.

