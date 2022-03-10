Catholic World News

British medical regulator reverses ban on abortion-pill reversal treatment

March 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “My hope is that woman across the U.K. will now be told by medical regulators and abortion providers that abortion reversal treatment is safe, that it is available, and that success is possible if they regret their decision to have an abortion and choose to seek help,” said Dr. Dermot Kearney, past president of the UK’s Catholic Medical Association, who has helped 32 women give birth through the treatment.

