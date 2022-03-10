Catholic World News

Fire damages historic parish in Minneapolis

March 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A fire has damaged the Church of the Incarnation in Minneapolis; the parish is on the National Register of Historic Places. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

