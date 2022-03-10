Catholic World News

Costa Rica’s bishops declare day of prayer for peace

March 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of Costa Rica (map) have declared March 10 to be a “special day of prayer for peace in the world, especially for peace in Ukraine, and also for peace to reign in our country.”



“May our petition reach Jesus Christ our Lord, Prince of Peace, and Mary the Most Holy, that she may intercede for the whole world and that peace may reign,” they said in their March 8 statement.

