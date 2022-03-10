Catholic World News

Myanmar conflict turns 16 parishes into ghost towns

March 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “At least 170,000 civilians in Kayah state or more than half of its population of 300,000 have been forced to abandon their homes,” according to the report.



Since 1957, separatist groups have sought independence for Kayah state (map), which is located in eastern Myanmar.

