Ukraine’s Orthodox, Catholic, Jewish, and Muslim leaders issue joint appeal for no-fly zone

March 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations has called on NATO, the UN, the EU, and other international bodies to “take immediate action to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine. It has to be done to protect our greatest asset—human lives—and civilian infrastructure from barbaric shelling and bombing by Russian invaders.”



The Council’s members include the primates of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate), the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, the Latin-rite Catholic Bishop of Kyiv, an Armenian Apostolic bishop, nine Protestant leaders, the Chief Rabbi of Kyiv and Ukraine, and the Supreme Mufti of Ukraine.

